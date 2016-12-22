Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada adjusts pulse-special crop tables

Winnipeg/CNS Canada – Carryout supplies of Canadian pulses and special crops at the end of the 2016-17 (Aug-Jul) crop year will be larger than earlier estimates, according to updated supply-demand estimates from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s market analysis division, released December 21.

Total ending stocks of the major specialty and pulse crops for 2016-17 are forecast at 1.615 million tonnes, up from 1.235 million tonnes estimated in November, and still well above the 2015-16 carryout of 309,000.

The seven major specialty and pulse crops are dry peas, lentils, dry beans, chick peas, mustard seed, canary seed and sunflower seeds.

AAFC pegged 2016-17 total Canadian pulse and special crop production at 8.804 million tonnes, which was up slightly from the November forecast and well above the 6.424 million tonnes grown 2015-16.

Total exports of the seven major specialty and pulse crops for 2016-17 were pegged at 5.851 million tonnes, from 6.070 million in November. Exports for 2015-16 came in at 5.626 million tonnes.

Domestic usage is expected to be 1.891 million tonnes for 2016-17, which would down slightly from the previous estimate, and in line with the 1.901 million tonnes for 2015-16.

December 21 estimates for Canadian 2016-17 (Aug-Jul) and 2015-16 pulse and special crop supply and demand. In million metric tonnes.

Source: Agriculture and Agri Food Canada.

——-Production——- ——-Exports——-

2016-17 2016-17 2015-16 2016-17 2016-17 2015-16

Dec 21 Nov 17 Dec 21 Nov 17

Dry peas 4.835 4.655 3.201 3.200 3.200 2.716

Lentils 3.248 3.263 2.541 2.000 2.200 2.147

Dry beans 0.234 0.255 0.249 0.319 0.325 0.324

Chick peas 0.082 0.114 0.090 0.075 0.075 0.151

Mustard Sd 0.234 0.234 0.123 0.115 0.115 0.113

Canary Sd 0.120 0.130 0.149 0.115 0.125 0.146

Sunflower 0.051 0.054 0.073 0.027 0.030 0.029

TOTAL 8.804 8.704 6.424 5.851 6.070 5.626

—–Domestic Usage—— —–Ending Stocks—–

2016-17 2016-17 2015-16 2016-17 2016-17 2015-16

Dec 21 Nov 17 Dec 21 Nov 17

Dry peas 0.960 0.960 1.008 0.880 0.700 0.176

Lentils 0.796 0.786 0.702 0.600 0.400 0.073

Dry beans 0.000 0.015 0.030 0.005 0.005 0.010

Chick peas 0.037 0.064 0.063 0.005 0.005 0.015

Mustard sd 0.044 0.044 0.042 0.090 0.090 0.005

Canary sd 0.005 0.005 0.008 0.005 0.005 0.005

Sunflower 0.049 0.049 0.049 0.030 0.030 0.025

TOTAL 1.891 1.922 1.901 1.615 1.235 0.309