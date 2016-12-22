Agriculture and AgriFood Canada raises 2016-17 grain and oilseed ending stock projections

Winnipeg/CNS Canada – Ending stocks of Canada’s major grains and oilseeds are forecast to be slightly higher than earlier estimates, according to the latest supply and demand projections from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s market analysis division, released December 21.

Total ending stocks for the major grains and oilseeds are expected to total 13.500 million tonnes by the end of the 2016-17 crop year, up by nearly 400,000 tonnes from the November estimate. Carryout for 2015-16 was pegged at 12.520 million tonnes.

The eight major grains and oilseeds include: canola, flaxseed, soybeans, wheat, oats, barley, corn and rye.

Total production of the eight major grains and oilseeds for 2016-17 was forecast at 82.891 million tonnes, which compares with the November estimate of 82.156 million and the 78.877 million tonnes grown in 2015/16.

Total exports were forecast at 41.789 million tonnes for 2016-17, down slightly from the November estimate and the 2015-16 level of 42.724 million tonnes.

Total domestic usage of the various grains and oilseeds for the 2016-17 crop year was forecast at 41.675 million tonnes, which would be up from the 41.310 million tonnes forecast in November. Total domestic usage in 2015-16 was forecast at 39.144 million tonnes.

December estimates for Canadian 2016-17 and 2015-16, grain and oilseed supply and demand. Domestic usage numbers include food and industrial use as well as feed, waste, and dockage. In million metric tonnes.

Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

—-Production—- —-Exports—-

2016/17 2016/17 2015/16 2016/17 2016/17 2015/16

Dec 21 Nov 17 Dec 21 Nov 17

All Wht 31.729 31.531 27.594 21.400 21.700 21.720

Durum 7.762 7.312 5.389 4.700 5.000 4.541

Barley 8.784 8.563 8.226 1.900 1.950 2.014

Corn 13.193 13.170 13.559 1.350 1.300 1.705

Oats 3.147 2.976 3.428 2.475 2.400 2.228

Canola 18.424 18.384 18.377 9.500 9.500 10.245

Flaxseed 0.579 0.577 0.942 0.600 0.600 0.615

Soybeans 6.483 6.453 6.371 4.400 4.200 4.100

Total 82.891 82.156 78.877 41.789 41.829 42.724

—-Domestic Usage—- —-Ending Stocks—-

2016/17 2016/17 2015/16 2016/17 2016/17 2015/16

Dec 21 Nov 17 Dec 21 Nov 17

All Wht 9.600 9.403 7.865 6.000 5.700 5.171

Durum 1.673 1.223 0.716 2.500 2.200 1.101

Barley 6.401 6.256 6.120 2.000 1.900 1.443

Corn 12.886 12.913 12.338 2.200 2.200 2.243

Oats 0.970 0.924 0.960 0.650 0.600 0.930

Canola 9.039 9.000 8.759 2.000 2.000 2.016

Flaxseed 0.063 0.060 0.162 0.200 0.200 0.274

Soybeans 2.420 2.520 2.666 0.285 0.375 0.393

Total 41.675 41.310 39.144 13.500 13.115 12.520