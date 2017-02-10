Agropur co-op names new chief

A dairy producer from the Centre-du-Quebec region is being promoted to the head of the board table at dairy co-operative Agropur.

Rene Moreau, who farms south of Victoriaville at Warwick, Que., was announced Friday as Agropur’s new president, replacing Serge Riendeau, who led the board for the past 15 years.

Moreau, one of Agropur’s vice-presidents since 2012, has represented the Nicolet-Bois-Francs region on the board since 1998 and represents Agropur on the boards of the Conseil quebecois de la cooperation et de la mutualite (CQCM) and Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC).

An agronomist by training, with a university certificate in corporate governance, Moreau said the co-op “has seen remarkable growth in recent years and is strongly positioned to continue its development.”

Jeannie van Dyk, the board’s representative from the Atlantic region since 2013, continues as one of Agropur’s two vice-presidents. Roger Massicotte, representing the Mauricie-Portneuf region since 2003, has been named to the other vice-president’s post.

The co-op today has 3,345 member dairy producers across 10 regions in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Agropur, whose brands include Natrel, Quebon, Oka, Farmers Dairy and Island Farms, processes over 5.9 billion litres of milk per year at 39 plants across North America. The co-op booked $5.95 billion in sales in fiscal 2016. — AGCanada.com Network