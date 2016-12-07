China shipping wheat flour to Canada

Shipment marks Cofco's first flour export

A truck bears the logo of the Fortune brand, used by Cofco's China Agri subsidiary to market rice and flour. (Cofco.com)
Chinese state-owned agrifood firm Cofco says it has scored its first-ever international sale of wheat flour — into the Canadian market.

Cofco, which said in June it plans to open a Canadian grain trading office in Winnipeg, recently announced it had loaded a container ship at the northeastern port of Dalian on Nov. 17 with “small-packaged” wheat flour bound for Vancouver.

The products, packaged under Cofco’s Fortune and Xiangxue brands, include Fortune Jindian dumpling flour, multi-purpose flour, Xiangxue dumpling flour and steamed bun flour, the company said in a release.

The order “mainly caters to the needs of (the) overseas market for China’s quality special purpose flours, enabling local Chinese compatriots to taste the flavour of authentic hometown dishes during the Spring Festival.”

In 2017, Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 28.

Leading up to this shipment, Cofco said, its wheat processing unit “has leveraged the advantages of (a) ‘fully-integrated value chain’ by purchasing unprocessed food grains of good quality and applying international leading milling technology and rigorous quality control.”

On its website, Cofco — short for China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corp. — notes it operates 13 flour mills in several of China’s “best wheat-growing” areas.

Cofco, which in 2015 bought full control of Noble Group’s agribusiness and this year bought full control of Dutch grain trader Nidera, said its staple grain team will continue to “actively engage” in overseas marketing. — AGCanada.com Network

  • Glen Cruikshank Kirk

    Pathetic!! Thanks Trudeau for NOTHING!!!!!

    • Bill Silversides

      Blame Canadian grain marketers and milling companies for not noticing this opportunity. I’m sure you would have been impressed if Agrifood Canada had bought a mill and the government got into the specialty flour business!

  • Don Padget

    No need to blame government Glen. It seems likely we don’t mill for these special purpose flours. If local millers want to compete in this, they can try and market this here and over there too. The article explains why consumers here would buy this:

    “The products, packaged under Cofco’s Fortune and Xiangxue brands, include Fortune Jindian dumpling flour, multi-purpose flour, Xiangxue dumpling flour and steamed bun flour, the company said in a release.

    The order “mainly caters to the needs of (the) overseas market for China’s quality special purpose flours, enabling local Chinese compatriots to taste the flavour of authentic hometown dishes during the Spring Festival.”

    • Glen Cruikshank Kirk

      As a former farmer, I know we once had mills — free trade screwed that!

