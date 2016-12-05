‘Non-GMO’ label to land on Canadian cheese

Bothwell to be first Canadian cheesemaker with U.S. organization's label

Bothwell Cheese, whose seasonal extra-old cheddar with Untamed Feast's alder-smoked wild Chanterelle mushrooms is shown here, plans to launch new varieties of Non-GMO Verified cheddar in 2017. (BothwellCheese.com)
A Manitoba cheesemaker is poised to be the first in Canada to offer a “Non-GMO Verified” cheese line, using milk from cows fed non-GMO crops.

Bothwell Cheese announced Tuesday it plans to be the first in the country to offer cheeses made with milk that comes from dairy farms verified by the Non-GMO Project, a U.S. initiative billing itself as “North America’s most trusted seal for GMO avoidance.”

Bothwell, which operates at New Bothwell, Man., about 20 km northwest of Steinbach, already distributes over 25 varieties of cheeses through national, regional and independent retailers.

Bothwell Cheese’s new Non-GMO product line will be launched in 2017, the company said. On its website, the Non-GMO Project lists Bothwell as having a medium cheddar and medium white cheddar with the Non-GMO label.

“Bothwell Cheese has a long history of introducing innovations in cheese to provide customers with greater choice,” Bothwell president Kevin Thomson said in a release.

“Individuals and families are telling us they would like to be given more choice and we are proud to be able to offer this as an option.”

In its release, Bothwell cited a 2015 Ipsos Reid poll in which 88 per cent of Canadian respondents said they believe the federal government should mandate GMO labels on food.

The Non-GMO Project, based at Bellingham, Wash., north of Seattle, defines GMO as a “plant, animal, microorganism or other organism whose genetic makeup has been modified using recombinant DNA methods… gene modification or transgenic technology.”

On its website, the organization goes on to describe genetic modification as a “relatively new science (which) creates unstable combinations of plant, animal, bacterial and viral genes that do not occur in nature or through traditional crossbreeding methods.”

On one of its sites, the Non-GMO Project also states that “most developed nations do not consider GMOs to be safe” and adds that a “growing body of evidence connects GMOs with health problems, environmental damage and violation of farmers’ and consumers’ rights.”

In the U.S. and Canada, the organization says, “GMOs have been approved based on studies conducted by the same corporations that created them and profit from their sale.”

For a product to be Non-GMO Project Verified to the organization’s standards, its inputs must be evaluated for compliance and categorized into one of three risk levels: high risk, low risk or non-risk.

The Non-GMO Project Standard puts animal-derived products such as dairy, meat, eggs and honey in its “high risk” category, citing “the prevalence of GMOs in animal feed.”

The Non-GMO Project’s verification program is North America’s only third-party program for verifying a product’s ingredients, Bothwell said. The Non-GMO seal “gives shoppers the assurance that a product has completed comprehensive third-party verification for compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard.”

Non-GMO Project Verified goods include over 39,000 products, representing $19.2 billion in annual sales, Bothwell said.

Products verified by the organization “are in demand and the Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the most trusted non-GMO label among consumers.”

Bothwell also noted Tuesday it has bought Notre Dame Creamery, which processes Notre Dame brand salted and unsalted butter, plus organic milk and organic kefir for the Organic Meadow brand, at Notre Dame de Lourdes, Man., about 65 km south of Portage la Prairie.

Notre Dame, which still operates at its original location, has been owned by the Roch family since 1964 and is now a federally inspected and organic certified processor. It products are sold through several chains and retail grocers in Winnipeg and rural Manitoba and used by several Winnipeg bakeries.

Notre Dame, which closed its sale to Bothwell at the end of October, bills itself as “one of the few remaining small-town creameries in Canada.” Financial terms of the sale weren’t released. — AGCanada.com Network

  • RobertWager

    Federal law explicitly forbids single ingredient foods (cheese) to be labelled Non-GMO because there is no GMO version for sale anywhere in Canada. Will the Feds enforce the law?

    • First Officer

      Does Canadian law allow suits to be brought for selective enforcement?

    • hyperzombie

      Will the Feds enforce the law?
      They actually do enforce the rules, but there has to be a complaint. A&W and 7-11 Canada both had to change their “Hormone Free Chicken” and “No Preservatives” advertisements after at least one Canadian complained.

    • Rob Bright

      Said the well known pro-GMO spokesperson and activist. Funny that your comments in the past re: labeling GMOs always pointed out that companies could always label their products non-GMO if they so choose to (thus removing the burden from GMO producers.) Sounds like your back-peddling this time, Wager. Worried about a little competition?

    • Barbara Finnimore

      Cheese is not a single ingredient food. It contains milk, rennet and salt.

      • RobertWager

        Sorry Barbara but Bothwells told me directly their new Non-GMO labeled cheese will be made with Chymosin not rennet. Chymosin is a GMO product originally from a camel.

  • Rob Bright

    Excellent decision to give consumers more options! (Funny how it’s just the pro-GMO activists and spokespeople who have a problem with this! First they say, “If you want GMOs labeled, then just buy organic or non-GMO verified products.” But now they’re saying cheese can’t be labeled non-GMO! What a bunch of hypocrites! “Let the market decide!” has been one of the pro-GMO crusaders’ mantras since the beginning of the GMO debate. (I guess if anything goes against their corporatist leanings, and religious fervor to genetically engineer everything under the sun they suddenly take issue!)

    • Matthew Zageris

      “Corporatist leanings”? Fear mongering surrounding GMOs has lined Organic’s pockets for years. They have massive profit margins.

      • Rob Bright

        Fear mongering?! What? Have you been living in a cave for the last 40 years?

        • Matthew Zageris

          Your response doesn’t really get to anything does it? The premise of the GMO-free movement is that there is something wrong with GMO food – there is not. It is stifling our ability to create more efficient crops.

          • Angela Cowan

            I avoid GMO food for several reasons. I don’t care if there isn’t anything “wrong” with it health wise, I don’t want to support patents on seeds, I don’t like the way Monsanto bullied their way in, I don’t want to support that industry at all and avoiding foods with GMO is a good place to start. I buy locally from farmer’s markets. I buy organic when and where I can. It is my right as a consumer. Too bad if you feel stifled. And news flash, they aren’t more efficient. Oh yeah, I forgot, I don’t want food laced with Round Up. I don’t like the revolving door between the FDA and Monsanto’s minions. There’s plenty of reasons one would want to see a label.

          • Barbara Finnimore

            I’m with you, Angela!

      • Angela Cowan

        Dude, you can’t say that the only reason people are buying organic is out of fear.

        • Matthew Zageris

          I didn’t say it was the only reason but they play it as a big factor. Above you say that non-organic is laced with Round-Up and you declare Monsanto people ‘minions’. You use fear right there. “Dude”.

          • Angela Cowan

            Saying that I don’t want food laced with Round Up is a personal choice – what has fear got to do with that? Saying “Monsanto’s minions” has nothing to do with fear either. Anyway, what’s your problem? Even if all my choices were fear based, it’s still the consumer’s right to choose. I’m not trying to stop anyone from buying what they want, but I should be able to have the choice to buy what I want.

      • Barbara Finnimore

        Lined organic’s pockets? The big corporate farms and their affiliates are the ones with the money. Organic companies have to pay for certification while the others get government subsidies. Big Ag puts loads of gm crap in our food to make it cheaper to manufacture and cheaper to buy.

  • RobertWager

    I wonder how many people know the Non-GMO cheese is made with a GMO derived enzyme that originated in camels) Not many I think. I guess there must be degrees of GMOness …

