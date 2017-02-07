Pizza chains expand antibiotic-free meat market

Canadian pizza chains Pizza Nova and Pizza Pizza are both staking out further space in the chain dining market for meats from livestock raised without antibiotics.

Toronto-based Pizza Pizza on Jan. 23 announced it would source all chicken products on its menu from birds raised without the use of antibiotics, effective immediately.

The company’s pledge affects its chicken wings, boneless chicken bites, chicken tenders and grilled chicken pizza toppings, which it said will put it “among the first major pizza chains to make the switch.”

The company, which operates over 600 Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 stores across Canada, said its “Raised Without the use of Antibiotics” label will assure consumers its products “are sourced from chickens raised without antibiotics in any manner, from birth to harvest.”

Pizza Nova, which operates over 140 stores across southern Ontario, announced Tuesday it has followed through on a pledge last fall to take its chicken wings and its grilled chicken and smoked ham pizza toppings antibiotic-free.

The Toronto-based chain markets its wares under the “Puro Promise,” which also cites its use of Canadian cheeses, meats from Canadian-raised livestock and doughs made with wheat from Western Canada.

The chain has been expanding its antibiotic-free ingredient list since May 2015, when it introduced pepperoni from beef and pork raised without antibiotics (RWA) or hormones, followed in September 2016 by bacon from RWA hogs.

The company in September had committed to “100 per cent RWA chicken wings, grilled chicken and ham by the end of 2016.”

The pizza chains’ pledges follow those by other larger fast food chains, including Tim Hortons and Burger King, whose parent pledged to end the use of certain medically important antibiotics in their Canadian chicken supply chains in 2018.

McDonald’s in 2015 also announced it would end the use of certain medically important antibiotics in its Canadian chicken supply chain in 2018.

A+W, another Canadian fast food chain, has marketed its chicken products as raised without antibiotics since 2013 and last year added bacon from hogs raised without antibiotics. — AGCanada.com Network