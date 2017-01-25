Quebec agriculture minister temporarily sidelined

Quebec’s agriculture minister Pierre Paradis is off work temporarily with what’s reported to be a concussion.

Premier Philippe Couillard announced Wednesday that Paradis’ responsibilities as minister of agriculture, food and fisheries would temporarily go to Transport Minister Laurent Lessard.

News outlets in Quebec including Radio Canada, La Presse and TVA reported Wednesday that Paradis had suffered a concussion in a fall from a horse a few days ago and was under doctor’s orders to rest.

A spokesperson for Couillard was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon to confirm those reports or to estimate how long Paradis would be off work.

Paradis, 66, is the MNA for Brome-Missisquoi, has been the province’s agriculture minister since April 2014 and is reported to be an avid horseman.

Lessard, 54, is the MNA for Lotbiniere-Frontenac and served two stints as agriculture minister (2007-09, 2010-11) under then-premier Jean Charest.

Couillard had shuffled Lessard last August into the transport portfolio from the forests, wildlife and parks file. — AGCanada.com Network