Syngenta to shed southwestern Ontario seed storehouse

Crop chemical and seed firm Syngenta Canada plans to shut and sell its seed distribution site in southwestern Ontario by the end of May.

The company announced Wednesday it would shut its operations at Cottam, about 30 km southeast of Windsor, “not later than May 31.”

The Cottam site, formerly a seed processing plant, was “transitioned” to a distribution facility in 2010, after the company stopped offering seed corn production contracts in Ontario.

The facility’s seed distribution work will be “consolidated and handled elsewhere,” George Sousa, the company’s territory supply manager, said in a release.

Syngenta said it has already had “expressions of interest” in the facility and plans to sell it.

The closure, which will affect 11 employees, comes as part of Syngenta’s “continuous review” of its operations and “is not related to the performance of the team at Cottam,” Sousa said.

“We understand the personal impact this decision has on our Cottam colleagues, their families, and the surrounding community and will work with them through this transition, providing them with financial and career support.” — AGCanada.com Network