Tim Hortons to enter Mexican market

(Dave Bedard photo)
(Dave Bedard photo)

Reuters — Restaurant Brands International said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.

The company said it would form a master franchise joint venture with a group of investors, whom they did not name, to launch the brand.

The joint venture company will be the master franchisee of Tim Hortons in Mexico, the company said.

Restaurant Brands, which also owns Burger King, did not mention when it would open its Mexican outlets or how many it plans to open either.

The move into Latin America comes after Tim Hortons, which has outlets in Canada, the U.S. and the Middle East, recently announced expansion plans in the Philippines and Great Britain.

Reporting for Reuters by Vishaka George in Bangalore.

Tagged ,
COPA Medallion COPA finalist in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
©2017 AGCanada is a production of Glacier FarmMedia Limited Partnership. Any affiliated or third party content is the property of its respective owner and is used with permission.
Please refer to Copyright Page for details.
Click here to view our Website Terms of Use.