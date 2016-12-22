U.S. grains: Soybeans hit new one-month low as rains head for Argentina

Chicago/Reuters – U.S. soybean futures fell to a new one-month low below $10 a bushel on Thursday as forecasts for rain in Argentina dampened concerns about dryness hurting production there.

Losses also hit other agricultural markets with corn and wheat futures approaching three-week lows and soybean oil setting a four-week low.

Rains in dry areas of Argentina, a major exporter, pressured soybeans as traders projected South America will stay on track to produce a bumper harvest that will compete with U.S. exports.

Earlier this month, dryness in Argentina fuelled worries about planting problems, and soybean futures prices rose on hopes for increased demand.

During the next five days, central Argentina will receive “timely and beneficial rain,” said Kevin Van Trump, chief executive of U.S. consultancy Farm Direction.

Front-month January soybeans closed down 12-1/4 cents at $9.94-1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade after trading to their lowest price since Nov. 18. It was the first day the contract dropped below $10 in a month.

Most-active March soybeans fell 13 cents to $10.04 a bushel. The contract traded as low as $10.03, its lowest since Nov. 18.

“The rains up ahead for Argentina are the prime issue,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for Illinois-based broker Allendale.

Export demand for U.S. soybeans has been solid, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting weekly sales at 1.8 million tonnes. That was above analysts’ expectations for 1.1 to 1.4 million.

U.S. corn export sales also topped expectations while wheat sales barely missed analysts’ estimates amid stiff competition for business from other nations with ample supplies.

“U.S. export activity is insufficient to justify a rebound and in the other countries in the Northern hemisphere, conditions of the crops are good,” consultancy Agritel said in a note.

In South America, Argentina’s agriculture ministry raised its projection for the country’s 2016/17 wheat crop to 15.7 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 14.9 million.

Most active March wheat futures shed 2-1/2 cents to $3.97 a bushel after they hit their lowest since Dec. 2. March corn futures ended unchanged at $3.47-1/4 a bushel after slipping to $3.46, its lowest since Dec. 2.

March soybean oil dropped 1.25 cents to 35.09 cents per pound.

Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney.