U.S. grains: Wheat jumps as U.S. dollar falls

Chicago | Reuters –– U.S. wheat futures rose 1.6 per cent to their highest in nearly six weeks on Thursday on a round of short-covering after weakening overnight, traders said.

Corn also firmed, extending its winning streak to five days. Strength in wheat lent support to the yellow grain while soybeans eased on a round of profit taking.

Wheat notched its fourth day of gains in five sessions, a rally that has been fuelled by speculative buying despite a glut of supplies both globally and domestically.

“Wheat is just incredibly cheap compared to the other ag markets,” said Terry Reilly, grains analyst with Futures International in Chicago. “With the New Year and with bulls looking for higher inflation in 2017, it is one of the more attractive commodities.”

Wheat also found technical support after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract retreated to its 50-day moving average during the overnight trading session.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat closed up 7-3/4 cents at $4.26-1/4 a bushel (all figures US$). The most-active wheat contract peaked at $4.27 a bushel, its highest since Nov. 25.

Wheat futures also benefited from positioning by traders adjusting their bets on the grain ahead of a rebalancing by index funds.

In an update on index reweighting, Societe Generale reiterated that it expected Kansas hard red winter wheat to see the biggest positive impact in trading volumes during the rebalancing period along with lean hogs and live cattle.

It also sees a significant positive volume effect on Chicago wheat and corn, with a smaller positive impact on soybeans.

CBOT March soybeans ended down 2-3/4 cents at $10.12-1/2 a bushel.

The soybean market is weighing up forecasts for bumper harvests in South America against potential weather setbacks, including heavy rain that has disrupted late planting in Argentina.

Argentine farmers are expected to plant 19.3 million hectares with soybeans, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, lowering its previous 19.6 million hectare estimate due to excessive dryness in southeast Buenos Aires province.

CBOT corn for March delivery rose 1-1/2 cents to $3.61-1/4 a bushel, also recovering from early weakness. The most-active corn contract hit a three-week high.

A falling dollar, which makes U.S. commodities more attractive to investors looking for a hedge against inflation, also helped corn and wheat. Wheat is typically the agricultural commodity most affected by dollar fluctuations.

— Mark Weinraub is a Reuters correspondent covering grain markets from Chicago. Additional reporting for Reuters by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris.