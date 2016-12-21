Southern Prairies get slushy

Temperatures pushed above freezing across the southern Prairies Tuesday, reaching +5 C around Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, +2 C around Calgary, Moose Jaw and Swift Current and +1 C around Winnipeg and Portage la Prairie.

Lows at WeatherFarm stations on Tuesday slipped to just -3 C around Lethbridge and -7 C around Regina, Calgary and Brooks and -10 C around Winnipeg and Brandon, but dropped to -15 C around Grande Prairie and Yorkton, -18 C around Swan River in northwestern Manitoba and -21 C around Meadow Lake in northwestern Saskatchewan.

For more maps and information from weather stations across the Prairies, visit the WeatherFarm website, where you can also sign up for a new-and-improved daily forecast email. On the go? Get the new WeatherFarm mobile app, available for iPhone and Android devices.

To learn more about the CoCoRaHS system that generates the precipitation maps below – or if you’d like to make the maps even better by becoming a CoCoRaHS volunteer – check out the CoCoRaHS website.