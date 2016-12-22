Christmas storm watch

If you are visiting family and friends, be prepared to stay

Cars driving on a highway are stuck in traffic because of a snow storm.
Photo: Thinkstock

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of a Colorado low expected to hit southern Manitoba Christmas Day.

“There is still some uncertainty, but models are in much better agreement at this time as to the track of this low pressure centre placing it over South Dakota late on Christmas Day (Sunday December 25) and just to the southeast of Manitoba by morning on Boxing Day (Monday December 26). The low then continues into northwestern Ontario,” the statement issued Thursday says.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to be in the 15 to 25 cm range, although some models are suggesting higher accumulations are possible. Strong winds are forecast over the same time period, which will reduce visibility and possibly create blizzard conditions.

“Travel will be affected by this storm,” the statement says.

Tagged , , ,
COPA Medallion COPA finalist in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
©2016 AGCanada is a production of FBC Limited Partnership a division of Glacier Media Inc.
Please refer to Copyright Page for details.
Click here to view our Website Terms of Use.