Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of a Colorado low expected to hit southern Manitoba Christmas Day.

“There is still some uncertainty, but models are in much better agreement at this time as to the track of this low pressure centre placing it over South Dakota late on Christmas Day (Sunday December 25) and just to the southeast of Manitoba by morning on Boxing Day (Monday December 26). The low then continues into northwestern Ontario,” the statement issued Thursday says.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to be in the 15 to 25 cm range, although some models are suggesting higher accumulations are possible. Strong winds are forecast over the same time period, which will reduce visibility and possibly create blizzard conditions.

“Travel will be affected by this storm,” the statement says.