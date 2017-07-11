BCCA connecting ranchers, haulers in wildfire areas

Livestock producers needing to move animals out of wildfire zones in British Columbia’s Interior are being asked to contact the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association.

The BCCA, on its website, said it’s helping to co-ordinate haulers with producers who need to evacuate livestock.

“With closures of highways and evacuation orders, permits are needed to re-enter evacuated areas for livestock transport,” the association noted.

The association has asked producers who have livestock needing to be evacuated to contact the BCCA at [email protected].

An interactive map has also been set up, the BCCA noted, to help connect affected producers with other property owners able to take in livestock from wildfire zones.

The provincial government on Friday announced a state of emergency, its first since 2003, to “ensure a co-ordinated response to the current wildfire situation and to ensure public safety.”

Reuters late Monday quoted provincial officials as saying at least 10 of over 200 fires burning in B.C. were close to residential communities, with about 14,000 people evacuated and no deaths or serious injuries yet reported.

As of midday Monday, Reuters said, about 93,900 acres have burned so far in the Interior’s current wildfire outbreak. — AGCanada.com Network