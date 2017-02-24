Between the Rows: Consolidations, composites, canola

Have farm commodity groups in Canada got enough common ground to consider not only collaborating, but merging?

On the latest episode of Glacier FarmMedia’s new weekly podcast, Between The Rows, host and Manitoba Co-operator editor Gord Gilmour speaks with Co-operator reporter Allan Dawson coming out of the recent CropConnect conference, on the potential for producer groups to consolidate and make their voices “smarter and louder.”

Gord also speaks to Glacier FarmMedia’s Ontario field editor John Greig on the latest developments in bioproducts, composites and other innovative crop uses profiled at the Innovative Farmers of Ontario conference in London.

Phil Franz-Warkentin of Commodity News Service Canada also updates us on the latest from the commodity markets, including how narrowing crush margins and soybean markets may drag on canola values.

Between The Rows is also available each week as a podcast through the iTunes Store and Google Play.