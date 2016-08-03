Bunge canola plant damaged in fire

U.S. agrifood processor Bunge is sizing up damage to its canola crushing plant at Nipawin in northeastern Saskatchewan after a fire in one of its buildings Tuesday.

According to local media, firefighters were called to the plant late Tuesday afternoon and fought a fire at the site until after midnight.

Scott Roblin of the Nipawin Journal on Wednesday quoted local fire officials as stating the fire started in the plant’s decanter room and that it was contained to structural damage in one building.

Bunge spokesperson Deb Seidel said via email Wednesday that no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is “still under investigation.”

Seidel didn’t say how the fire would affect plant operations, but said the company is “still assessing the damage.”

Bunge has operated the Nipawin plant since 2002, when it bought processor CanAmera Foods. The site started operation in 1963 as a rapeseed crushing plant, then run by processor Agra Industries. — AGCanada.com Network