Bunge resumes canola crushing after fire, soy line down

Reuters — Agrifood firm Bunge Ltd. restarted canola processing at its Hamilton, Ont. plant late Thursday after a fire, spokeswoman Deb Seidel said Friday.

She said the plant will resume soybean processing after the investigation into the fire is complete and water is cleaned up.

There were no injuries, she said.

According to Hamilton’s fire department, the fire started inside a soybean dryer, causing $20,000 in damage.

The plant is one of five Bunge oilseed crushing plants in Canada.

The fire is the second in six months at a major Canadian oilseed plant. In October, an explosion and fire temporarily stopped production at Louis Dreyfus’ Yorkton, Sask. plant.

— Rod Nickel is a Reuters correspondent covering the agriculture and mining sectors from Winnipeg.