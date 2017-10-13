Canada’s weekly canola crush tops 200,000 tonnes

CNS Canada — Canadian canola crushers saw their second busiest week ever during the week ended Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Canadian Oilseed Processors Association.

The canola crush in the latest weekly reporting period came in at 204,820 tonnes, only slightly off the record of 208,268 tonnes hit in March.

A total of 1.48 million tonnes of canola have been crushed during the 2017-18 crop year to date, which compares with 1.56 million at the same point a year ago.

The active crush pace comes despite margins that are well off their year-ago levels.

Processor margins were estimated at about $67 per tonne above the nearby futures on Thursday, which would be about $40 below the levels seen at the same point a year ago, according to ICE Futures Canada data.

— Phil Franz-Warkentin writes for Commodity News Service Canada, a Glacier FarmMedia company specializing in grain and commodity market reporting.