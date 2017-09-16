Canadian canola deliveries reported near record

CNS Canada — Canola remains the cash-flow king of the Prairies, with farmers making near record deliveries off the combine in the Canadian Grain Commission’s latest weekly report.

A total of 627,000 tonnes of canola were delivered into the commercial system during the week ended Sept. 10, which would mark the third highest single week deliveries on record going back ten years.

The heavy deliveries brought the visible supplies to 1.18 million tonnes, marking the first time stocks were above one million tonnes in four months.

After canola, wheat deliveries during the week came in at 404,300 tonnes.

That was down from the 594,700 tonnes delivered the previous week, but closer to the average annual weekly movement, as wheat deliveries tend to be more spread out and not as highly concentrated in the fall.

— Phil Franz-Warkentin writes for Commodity News Service Canada, a Winnipeg company specializing in grain and commodity market reporting.