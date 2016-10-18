Carbon price worries farmers, fertilizer makers

Saskatchewan's Wall pitches alternative carbon plan

Stubble on a harvested oat field near Winnipeg. (Shannon VanRaes photo)

Winnipeg/Toronto | Reuters — Canada’s plan to price carbon emissions may weaken the farm sector in one of the biggest grain-shipping countries, raising farmers’ costs and discouraging investment in fertilizer production, industry groups say.

Ottawa this month promised a price on carbon emissions by 2018, and will let provinces choose a tax or cap-and-trade system. Carbon pollution will cost $10 a tonne in 2018, rising gradually to $50 in 2022.

At $50, it would raise fertilizer prices $2 per acre for farmers, and some experts peg the total farm cost at $6 an acre, according to CIBC bank.

“Everyone is paying attention to this, especially in a downtime for the economy,” said Robin Speer, executive director of Western Canadian Wheat Growers, which has gathered 2,500 petition signatures opposing the price.

Reduced tillage and more fuel-efficient machinery have made farming more environmentally friendly, and crops absorb carbon from the air and leave it underground, Speer said.

Agriculture accounted for 10 per cent of Canada’s 2014 total greenhouse gas emissions, according to Canada’s environment department.

Nitrogen fertilizer producers, among major polluters in western provinces, are leery of a carbon price. Agrium and CF Industries will be subject to Alberta’s carbon tax of $20 per tonne when it takes effect next year.

Higher costs will discourage expansion and shift production elsewhere, said Garth Whyte, CEO of industry group Fertilizer Canada. Provinces should instead credit fertilizer makers for reductions in nitrous oxide, a production byproduct, he said.

Fertilizer producers can justifiably argue they need provisions to stay competitive, and farmers should also receive support, said Keith Brooks, programs director at Environmental Defence.

“You want the price to influence everyone’s behaviour but we don’t want it to mean farmers can’t make a living,” he said.

At a committee meeting on Tuesday, Liberal government legislators rejected an opposition motion to study how the carbon price will affect the farm sector, Conservative legislator David Anderson said.

Ottawa’s carbon price does not directly impose costs on pollution from farm vehicles or their fuel, and the government lets provinces choose how to use carbon revenue, said Caitlin Workman, spokeswoman for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall on Tuesday pitched an alternative approach to carbon pricing, focusing instead on clean energy technology and renewable power — for example, boosting Crown electricity firm SaskPower’s use of renewables such as wind and solar to 50 per cent of its generating capacity by 2030.

Wall’s plan also called for recognition of “emission-reducing carbon offsets,” such as from hydro exports from British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec and from the “carbon stored in Canada’s vast forests, wetlands and farmland.”

It also calls for support of research into new crop varieties that can better withstand climate change and that can fix greenhouse gases into soil.

British Columbia gives farmers an exemption from its carbon tax on farm fuel purchases. Alberta plans to do the same. Ontario’s emissions cap does not cover agriculture.

Reporting for Reuters by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Alastair Sharp in Toronto. Includes files from AGCanada.com Network staff.

Tagged , , , , , ,
  • bailey22

    “At a committee meeting on Tuesday, Liberal government legislators rejected an opposition motion to study how the carbon price will affect the farm sector, Conservative legislator David Anderson said.”
    The current federal Liberal party doesn’t give two sh*ts about farmers in Canada, nor how hard this carbon tax is going to hit our pocket books. It’s very telling that, since being elected, the Liberals haven’t pulled a lever on ANY decisions without holding endless meetings, consultations, studies, reviews etc. But when Anderson requests a “study on how the carbon tax will affect the farm sector”, he get totally rebuffed. Another hit-job on the agricultural industry in our country and our federal government is just fine with that.

  • Kelly Dundas

    My understanding is the provinces get to keep and distribute the tax collected as they see fit. I had just assumed Brad Wall would use the revenue to incentivise farmers and manufacturers to adopt carbon sequestration technologies and practices.

  • Bart_R

    Every 1% increase in CO2 concentration — up over 44% from 280 ppmv three centuries ago — causes 1% loss of crop nutrient density and makes soil lose nitrates 1% faster as soil bacteria divert them to NOx pollutants.

    Why aren’t farmers concerned about that?

    • biglentil

      Bart what your trying to say is plants thrive with higher Co2 levels and are able to use more nitrogen. And this is a bad thing? During the Jurasic period when earth was most abundant Co2 levels were 1500ppm. Co2 is not the problem but the most fundamental building block of life.

      • Bart_R

        No.

        What I’m saying is we suffer when plants are forced under higher CO2. We get less protein and minerals from those forced plants. CO2 is almost never the limiting factor on nitrate uptake by plants; phosphates usually are, but many microfactors also are constraints.

        Only hothouse conditions of well-regulated fertilizers, humidity, irrigation, light and temperature promise taking up more CO2 leads to bigger plants.

        And even then, CO2 triggers ethylene and gibberellin plant hormone explosions that divert vigor to weediness, decreasing the quality of the larger yields.

        Who gave you the right to force your fossil wastes on us all, damaging the very food we eat?

        During the Jurassic, animals with guts the size of small cars dominated because it took entirely different physiology to thrive on those low-nutrient prehistoric plants.

        Too much of anything is a problem. Your term “fundamental building block” is a red herring; shoddy salesmanship; propaganda.

        You want to wreak those changes on the food crops in my life?

        Pay me for the trespass. I promise the fee is high. But then, you fossil deadbeats have no intention to pay what you owe.

        • Cobra

          Bart …would you have access to article where to get your facts from, as i have never heard this before…sounds interesting if true

          • Bart_R

            Thank you for your question.

            It takes a broad reading of the literature to piece together what is happening with CO2 and plant nutrient density.

            “Changes in N and S Leaf Content, Stomatal Density and Specific Leaf Area of 14 Plant Species during the Last Three Centuries of CO2 Increase”, JOSEP PEÑUELAS, ROSER MATAMALA (1990)

            This is just one of many articles confirming that as CO2 levels go up, many key amino acid building blocks of proteins, and many key minerals drop in concentration in plants. It’s well known that plants get bigger with more CO2 (though only sometimes), but both plants and soil microbes are stimulated by higher CO2 levels to use up other fertilizers in the soil, like nitrates and phosphates, and then emit their waste byproducts, for instance as NOx pollutants.

            It’s also well-known plants get ‘more efficient’ at using water when CO2 levels are higher. This is generally linked to the lower stomata count that also reflects poorer amino acid profile. But ‘more efficient’ at retaining water means less efficient at cooling, and heat damage to plants has been increasing globally, with the increase in heat stress events. Even where this doesn’t kill a plant, it may lead to higher level of stress enzymes, which tend to diminish food value too.

            This isn’t the only article, but just a starting point. I recommend for background on plant hormones affected by CO2 stimulation: Depuydt, Stephen, et al. “How plant hormones and their interactions affect cell growth.” Molecular Cell Biology of the Growth and Differentiation of Plant Cells (2016): 174.

            Pretty much up to 40%-50% of some categories plant food quality may have been lost because of fossil waste dumping in the last 300 years.

        • biglentil

          Ya right bullshit

COPA Medallion COPA finalist in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
©2017 AGCanada is a production of Glacier FarmMedia Limited Partnership. Any affiliated or third party content is the property of its respective owner and is used with permission.
Please refer to Copyright Page for details.
Click here to view our Website Terms of Use.