CN conductors ratify labour deal

An 11th-hour labour deal that averted a strike in late May by conductors and yard crews for Canadian National Railway has been ratified.

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference’s Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons union (TCRC-CTY) have voted in favour of a three-year agreement retroactive to July 23, 2016, CN said Tuesday.

The deal “provides wage increases and benefit improvements to approximately 3,000 conductors,” CN said in a release.

Montreal-based CN and the Teamsters reached their tentative agreement-in-principle on May 29, just ahead of the union’s strike deadline of 4 a.m. ET the following day.

Teamsters brass, in an Aug. 4 memo to CN’s TCRC-CTY members, said they “look forward to the enhanced benefits and working conditions” under the new deal, though the memo provided no further details.

“This agreement is testament to the benefits of relationship building and we look forward to continuing to foster this relationship moving forward,” CN chief operating officer Mike Cory said in Tuesday’s release.

“Together, we reached this agreement without a labour disruption allowing us to continue providing quality service to our customers.” –– AGCanada.com Network