Coming soon: AGDealerTV

AGDealer, Glacier FarmMedia’s online home for an inventory of over 30,000 pieces of Canadian farm equipment for sale, is about to both show and tell farmers more about new machinery and tech entering the market.

Now in production for a launch in the near future, AGDealerTV will be AGDealer’s new video series, aiming to inform viewers about new farm machines and technology and why they’re going to matter.

AGDealerTV staff, along with Grainews machinery editor Scott Garvey, will be travelling around Canada to events, trade shows, manufacturers and farms to learn about new machines and technology coming to the agriculture market.

AGDealerTV also plans to compare machines side-by-side to give viewers a realistic view of how different models measure up against each other.

The series will also show viewers product reviews, visit product launches and offer behind-the-scenes coverage from events such as Ag In Motion, Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show and Germany’s Agritechnica.

If you have a product you’d like to show on AGDealerTV, send a request with your contact information to Spencer Myers by email.

— Spencer Myers is the host of AGDealerTV in Winnipeg. Follow AGDealer on Twitter and visit AGDealer.com for more information.