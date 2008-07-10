Dover buys Montreal flour mill

Ontario flour miller Dover Industries has signed a deal to buy the Cereal Foods Canada flour mill at Montreal.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, is expected to close by the end of this month, the company said in a release Thursday. The mill’s current management and staff will remain to “ensure current customer service and quality,” the Burlington, Ont. buyer said.

Cereal Foods Canada — the Canadian wing of Kansas-based Cereal Food Processors, the fourth-largest miller in the U.S. — had bought the Montreal mill from Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in 1998.

ADM had been ordered by federal competition regulators to sell the Oak Street mill after it bought Maple Leaf Mills in 1997.

Dover has expanded its milling capacity recently through acquisitions, having bought flour mills at Saskatoon and Humboldt, Sask., from Dawn Food Products early last year. It also owns mills at Cambridge, Ont., Acton, Ont. and Halifax, as well as a bakery mix operation at Halifax.

Dover makes flour for the wholesale, retail and bakery markets, including store-brand labels for companies such as Sobeys. It also makes the Swans Down Cake Flour brand, and a line of certified organic flour. Earlier this year, it signed on for a project to brand Prairie wheat using a Canadian Wheat Board logo on its flour trucks and 20-kg flour bags.

Dover’s other businesses include Dover Cone, a maker of cones for ice cream as well as plastic straws and stir stix and food containers, and Dover Cup, a maker of hot and cold paper cups, chicken buckets, tubs and related food containers for the Canadian and U.S. quick-serve, food service and retail food sectors.