Early harvest beginning in Saskatchewan

CNS Canada – Crops are ripening quickly across the province with the majority ranging from poor to good condition, according to a report from the Saskatchewan government.

Hot and dry weather has stressed many plants with some storm damage also being recorded during the week ended July 27. The south and central areas are extremely dry. Rainfall this week ranged from zero to 98 millimetres in a section of the northwest.

According to the report, topsoil moisture on cropland is rated as five per cent surplus, 35 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 22 per cent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 29 per cent adequate, 34 per cent short and 33 per cent very short.

Harvest is beginning in a few areas. Some pulse crops are being desiccated while a few winter cereal and pulse crops are being combined.

Insects are also popping up with sightings of grasshoppers, diamondback moths and aphids.

Haying is underway with Saskatchewan ranchers having already baled 74 per cent of the crop or put into silage. The report says an additional 14 per cent has been cut and is ready for baling.

The quality of the hay is rated 61 per cent good, 25 per cent fair and 5 per cent poor. Yields have been less than normal though and hay will likely be in short supply in some areas. Many livestock operators doubt there will be a second cut.