Federal Tories look east for ag critic

The federal Conservatives have tapped one of their rookie Quebec MPs as the new agriculture critic for Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

Andrew Scheer, elected in May as the Tories’ new leader, on Wednesday announced his first shadow cabinet with Luc Berthold, the MP for Megantic-L’Erable, as agriculture and agri-food critic and John Barlow, MP for the southwestern Alberta riding of Foothills, as associate ag critic.

When the House of Commons resumes sitting Sept. 18, Berthold replaces southwestern Saskatchewan MP David Anderson as agriculture critic. Neither Anderson nor Gerry Ritz — a fellow Saskatchewan MP and the Tories’ last agriculture minister in Stephen Harper’s government — were named to Scheer’s shadow cabinet Wednesday.

Berthold, a leadership coach and trainer since 2013, came into federal politics in the October 2015 election, winning the seat held since 2006 by Christian Paradis, a Tory cabinet minister — including a stint as minister of state for agriculture — who opted not to run again.

Berthold, whose riding includes the communities of Thetford Mines and Lac Megantic, served as an assistant critic for infrastructure and communities and, from last October until now, as an assistant critic for transport and rail safety.

Before entering politics Berthold worked as a reporter for Thetford Mines radio station CKLD (now Passion 105.5) and as an editor for the community’s Courrier Frontenac newspaper before becoming a press attache for provincial Liberal MNA Nathalie Normandeau.

After the Quebec Liberals regained government in 2003, Berthold gradually levelled up to interim communications director for the party. He also entered local politics in 2006 when he was elected mayor of Thetford Mines, a post from which he stepped down in 2013.

Barlow, the new associate ag critic, grew up in the Regina area and also worked as a journalist and editor, at Alberta newspapers including the High River Times and the Okotoks Western Wheel.

Barlow later became senior editor for the southern Alberta region for Great West Newspapers (a joint venture between Jamison Newspapers and Glacier Media, owner of this website) before entering federal politics in June 2014, winning a byelection to replace retiring Tory MP Ted Menzies in what was then the Macleod riding.

Barlow held the riding, now renamed Foothills, for the Tories in 2015 and served from last October until now as the party’s critic for interprovincial trade. He also served as vice-chair for the Commons standing committee on natural resources.

Describing the overall critics’ cabinet as “united, energized and diverse,” Scheer said Wednesday the party will “arrive in Ottawa in the fall with one clear message to Canadians: that we are ready to form the next government of Canada.”

Among other portfolios of interest to farmers, Ontario MP Dean Allison will be Scheer’s critic for international trade; Saskatchewan MP Kelly Block, for transport; Abbotsford MP Ed Fast, environment and climate change; and British Columbia MP Dan Albas, for small business. — AGCanada.com Network