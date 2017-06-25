Former Alberta agriculture minister LeRoy Fjordbotten, 78

Memorial services will be held Sunday in Claresholm, Alta. for LeRoy Fjordbotten, the farmer and consultant who served as Alberta’s agriculture minister from 1982 to 1986.

Fjordbotten, who died June 8, farmed northeast of Granum, about 60 km northwest of Lethbridge, and was a member of Flying Farmers of Alberta before running for the Progressive Conservatives in 1979 in the Macleod riding.

Fjordbotten served as minister of agriculture from 1982 through to 1986 under then-premiers Peter Lougheed and Don Getty. He later served stints as minister for tourism (1986-87) and forestry, lands and wildlife (1987-92).

After leaving provincial politics in 1992, he set up Silverwood Consultants, a private-sector consulting firm, and stayed in farming until 2015.

A memorial service for Fjordbotten will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday (June 25) at Claresholm Community Centre. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, the Alberta Cancer Foundation or Granum Lutheran Church. — AGCanada.com Network