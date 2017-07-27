Grain grading changes for Western Canada

The changes come into effect on Aug. 1

Photo: File/Laura Rance

The Canadian Grain Commission has announced several grain grading changes for the 2017 to 2018 crop year in Western Canada that will take effect August 1, 2017:

  • It has added an ergot tolerance of 0.05 per cent in all grades of fababeans and chickpeas;
  • Changed the tolerance for grasshopper and army worm damage from eight per cent to six per cent in No. 3 Canada Western Red Spring, No. 3 Canada Western Hard White Spring and No. 3 Canada Northern Hard Red wheat.

The tolerance for grasshopper and army worm damage was tightened after research showed that eight per cent grasshopper and army worm damage can impact end-use functionality.

The commission is posting an up-to-date Official Grain Grading Guide on it’s website July 28, 2017. The updated guide comes into effect August 1, 2017.

Tagged , , , , ,
COPA Medallion COPA finalist in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
©2017 AGCanada is a production of Glacier FarmMedia Limited Partnership. Any affiliated or third party content is the property of its respective owner and is used with permission.
Please refer to Copyright Page for details.
Click here to view our Website Terms of Use.