The Canadian Grain Commission has announced several grain grading changes for the 2017 to 2018 crop year in Western Canada that will take effect August 1, 2017:

It has added an ergot tolerance of 0.05 per cent in all grades of fababeans and chickpeas;

Changed the tolerance for grasshopper and army worm damage from eight per cent to six per cent in No. 3 Canada Western Red Spring, No. 3 Canada Western Hard White Spring and No. 3 Canada Northern Hard Red wheat.

The tolerance for grasshopper and army worm damage was tightened after research showed that eight per cent grasshopper and army worm damage can impact end-use functionality.

The commission is posting an up-to-date Official Grain Grading Guide on it’s website July 28, 2017. The updated guide comes into effect August 1, 2017.