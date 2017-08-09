ICE Canada canola futures climb for third straight day

Chicago/Reuters – ICE Canada canola futures climbed on Wednesday for a third straight session, buoyed by a lack of moisture in parts of the Canadian Prairies and spillover strength from U.S. soyoil values, traders said.

November canola rose $5.50 to settle at $511.20 per tonne, and January canola ended up $5.40 at $516.50.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled unchanged as traders squared positions ahead of key supply/demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday. CBOT December soyoil ended up 0.31 U.S. cent, or 0.9 percent, at 34.53 U.S. cents per pound.

NYSE MATIF November rapeseed rose 0.27 percent and Malaysian October palm oil rose 0.04 percent. * The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2700 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.74 U.S. cents at 1:52 p.m. CDT (1852 GMT).