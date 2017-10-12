Insurer SGI Canada sets up farm unit

The property and casualty arm of Saskatchewan’s Crown insurance agency has set up a new unit zoned strictly agricultural.

SGI Canada — the Regina-based property and casualty insurance provider which operates in tandem with the Saskatchewan Auto Fund, the Crown auto insurer — on Wednesday launched a new Farm Business Unit with “a specialized team of underwriters and adjusters dedicated to serving only farming and ranching customers.”

The company, which sells property and farm insurance in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia as well as Saskatchewan, farmers’ insurance needs have become “more sophisticated” as farms become bigger and operations more expensive.

“Customers have told us that the insurance industry in general hasn’t done a good enough job understanding or serving the ag sector,” chief operating officer Don Thompson said in a release.

“We agree. After talking with customers and independent broker partners, we have begun to make some improvements. With the new Farm Business Unit we’re looking forward to giving our farm customers better service and the best coverage possible to meet their needs.”

SGI Canada’s farm insurance products include Agro Pak, a comprehensive package covering farmers’ commodities, livestock, buildings, machinery and equipment as well as farm families’ homes and personal belongings.

Other bundles include Farm Produce Advantage, which covers grains, other crops, fodder and inputs such as fertilizers and chemicals, and Farm Property Advantage, which covers farm buildings and their contents and equipment. The company also offers individual packages for buildings, building contents, machinery, livestock and farm liability among others.

Professional agrologist Blair McClinton has been named to lead the new unit, whose staff have “training and knowledge of farming and ranching operations, crop production, farm vehicles, machinery, livestock, equipment, farm buildings and other assets,” the company said.

The unit, McClinton said, has a farm claims manager in place along with a team of designated adjusters at SGI Canada branches across the Prairies, including two farm machinery specialists providing technical support.

Until now, he said, SGI’s Agro Pak claims weren’t always exclusively handed by adjusters with an agriculture background, but will now be handled by property adjusters from various branches who have either backgrounds and/or training in agriculture and experience in Agro Pak policies and claims.

The new unit, he said, is also “committed to providing ongoing training for all of our staff so they have a better understanding of how the agriculture industry and how the industry is changing.”

Since SGI Canada products are sold exclusively through independent brokers, McClinton said, farm customers’ primary point of contact will still be the broker.

In the event of a claim, he said, farm customers will then deal with a Farm Business Unit claims adjuster. Those adjusters will also handle all Agro Pak claims, “regardless of whether the loss relates to the dwelling, or to a farming or ranching exposure.”

SGI, he said, is also working on some product and pricing changes, so farm customers “should be in touch with their brokers to make sure they’re on top of what is being offered.” — AGCanada.com Network