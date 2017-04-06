Jaylor to buy U.S. TMR mixer manufacturer

Southern Ontario feed mixer manufacturer Jaylor plans to expand its total mixed ration (TMR) product lineup by buying a U.S. competitor.

Jaylor, based at Orton, Ont., about 30 km north of Guelph, announced Wednesday it has bought a controlling stake in Colorado manufacturer MMI International, previously known as Mohrlang Manufacturing, for an undisclosed sum.

“For decades we’ve been die-hard proponents of the vertical auger, and on most operations it is the best solution, but there are some commercial applications where the horizontal mixer has proven to be a better fit,” Jaylor president Jake Tamminga, who founded the company in 1993, said in a release.

MMI markets its horizontal TMR mixers mainly to the U.S. feedlot sector. Jaylor, on its website, is already offering three truck-mount models of MMI’s Horizontal Quad Auger TMR mixers, the H1650, H1850 and H1950, whose capacities range from 650 to 950 cubic feet.

The MMI mixers’ hydrostatic planetary drive system provides “quiet operation with soft-start and variable speed, allowing precise mixing and feed-out speeds without revving the engine, while effectively eliminating harmful shock-loads,” Jaylor said.

A joystick control activates all mixing and feeding functions on the MMI units, Jaylor said, allowing operators to “concentrate on feed placement without needing to look down at the controls.”

Jaylor said it also plans to introduce MMI’s full product line, which also includes truck-mounted manure spreaders, delivery boxes and trailer-model horizontal TMR mixers, before the end of this year.

MMI CEO Dan Powers, in Jaylor’s release, said Jaylor’s “long-term stability and international marketing success” will go to provide “assured reliability for all our customers.” — AGCanada.com Network