JBS to buy U.S. pork processor Plumrose

U.S. ham and bacon processor Plumrose is set to become an arm of major Brazilian meatpacker JBS.

JBS, whose holdings include one of Canada’s biggest beef packing plants at Brooks, Alta., announced Monday it has an agreement in place to buy Plumrose from Danish co-operative Danish Crown for US$230 million.

The deal would give JBS four processing plants — a deli meats facility at Booneville, Mississippi, a bacon plant at Elkhart, Indiana, a pork ribs plant at Swanton, Vermont and a bacon and deli meat plant at Council Bluffs, Iowa — and distribution centres in Indiana and Mississippi.

The share purchase deal, which already has approval from the boards of both Danish Crown and JBS, is still subject to approval from U.S. antitrust regulators, the company said.

JBS said the deal “strengthens its customer base and geographical distribution” in the U.S. — AGCanada.com Network