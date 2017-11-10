MacAulay to visit China on trade mission to boost food exports

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister, Lawrence MacAulay, will lead a trade mission next week to China as part of Canada’s efforts to double bilateral trade with that country and grow global agri-food exports to $75 billion by 2025. A news release distributed on Nov. 9, said, “with a population of 1.4 billion people, and a growing appetite for high-quality Canadian food products, the Chinese market offers significant opportunities for Canadian agriculture producers and processors.”

While in China, Minister MacAulay aims to promote and raise the profile of Canadian agriculture, agri-food, and seafood products. He will do this alongside over 80 industry groups, helping them strengthen business ties and expand their reach on China’s growing e-commerce platforms. Nova Scotia’s Minister of Agriculture and representatives from Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan will also participate in the trade mission.

While in China, Minister MacAulay will also meet with key government officials to advance trade issues and areas of cooperation, including on science-based regulations. Meetings with representatives from key Chinese e-commerce platforms are also scheduled.