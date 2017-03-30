Manitoba announces new appointments to its disaster assistance appeal board

The Manitoba government has appointed two new members to the Disaster Assistance Appeal Board (DAAB).

“The Disaster Assistance Appeal Board plays an important role for Manitobans, providing an independent, non-judicial review of disputed claims,” said , Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen in a release. “The two new members’ leadership skills, volunteer experience and history serving on a variety of boards and committees will aid the DAAB in its important mandate.”

Doug Dobrowolski has been appointed as chair of the DAAB for a term expiring March 1, 2020, while Alice Bourgouin has been appointed as a member with a term expiring on March 1, 2019.

Dobrowolski has extensive experience in business management including agriculture. He has served on a variety of municipal, provincial and federal community boards and committees including president of Association of Manitoba Municipalities.

Bourgouin has vast experience at the municipal government level and has served on a number of committees, such as the Manitoba Water Council, Red River Basin Commission, served as vice-chair for the 2011 Flood Appeals Committee, as well as helping the Town of Grosse Isle receive funding for potable water services in 2010.

As required by The Emergency Measures Act, the DAAB must consist of no less than three members. The current DAAB consists of five part-time board members including the chair and vice-chair.