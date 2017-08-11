Manitoba’s bean harvest on track

CNS Canada — Manitoba’s dry edible bean crop should come in this harvest with numbers roughly the same as last year, from where a provincial specialist sits.

“This year, I would say right now, depending on how things settle out in the next little while, we’ll be at least equal to last year, if not a bit better,” said Dennis Lange, pulse crops specialist with Manitoba Agriculture at Altona.

Beans are just now entering the critical period when the story of this year’s growing season will be written, he added.

Many key bean-growing areas have had good growing conditions through the summer and timely rains have lifted prospects in some areas, he said, but more rain right now would be ideal.

“That’s what makes the yield on beans, whether it’s soybeans or dry beans — that moisture when those pods are filling.”

Disease pressure has been light, other than a few areas with denser canopies reporting white mould, he said, adding there haven’t been any other serious yield- or quality-limiting issues.

Crop insurance acreage numbers of 122,000 acres of dry edible beans in the province are higher than 112,000 acres seeded in 2016.

Overall average yields were slightly down last year at 1,650 lbs. per acre, Lange added, compared to an average overall of 1,800 lbs./ac. in 2015.

— Terry Fries writes for Commodity News Service Canada, a Winnipeg company specializing in grain and commodity market reporting.