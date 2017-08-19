‘Natural’ food firm to buy cold-pressed juice maker

The owner of Life Choices Natural Foods and Rolling Meadow Dairy is set to expand its share of the Canadian juice market with a deal for the Toronto maker of Cedar organic and cold-pressed juices.

GreenSpace Brands announced Thursday it has signed a cash-and-stock deal by buy the Cold Press Corp. for between $5.385 million and $6.385 million.

Cold Press, operating as Cedar, markets cold-pressed juice products and “probiotic enriched” juices across Canada as is “a leader in the Canadian cold-pressed and high-pressure pasteurized (HPP) juice category,” GreenSpace said.

“Cold pressing” describes extraction of juice from fruits and vegetables using only hydraulic pressure; HPP uses high pressure rather than heat to inactivate bacteria, moulds and other flora in foods, thus extending their shelf life.

Cedar has established “strong relationships and brand presence with key Canadian grocery retailers” and is expected to help boost its buyer’s relationships with major retail partners, GreenSpace said.

That, in turn, offers Toronto-based GreenSpace opportunities for “increased penetration of respective product lines into previously under-indexed channels.”

Cedar’s “continued product innovation and expansion into adjacent categories” are expected to offer near-term opportunities for growth, GreenSpace said.

Cedar, over the trailing three months ended July 31, earned gross revenue of about $1.25 million, representing year-over-year growth of 200 per cent, GreenSpace added.

GreenSpace CEO Matthew von Teichman said Cedar is “leading the emerging cold pressed juice category by stripping away the complexities of superfood nutrition and providing consumers with access to products that are simple, without sacrificing quality.”

The company’s recent product expansion into hydration and “probiotic-focused juice products” line up with GreenSpace’s interest in what von Teichman described as the “‘gut health’ category, which we feel is increasingly important to Canadians.”

GreenSpace, he said, believes it “will be able to take this successful brand and further its development with additional expertise across sales, marketing and operations.”

Cedar would join GreenSpace’s roster of “natural” food product lines which already include Life Choices grass-fed and pasture-raised meats; Rolling Meadow grass-fed dairy goods; Holistic Choice pet foods; Kiwi Pure grass-fed butter; Love Child organic baby foods; Central Roast snack foods; and Nothing But Nature organic juices and teas. — AGCanada.com Network