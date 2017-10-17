Nitrogen looking cheap across Prairies

CNS Canada — Farmers in Manitoba may be looking to fill up on nitrogen fertilizer this fall as prices reach lows not seen in over a decade.

“One retailer I talked to said it was the cheapest nitrogen prices in 15 years,” according to Dan Mazier, president of Keystone Agricultural Producers.

Prices also seem to be softer for phosphate, though not nearly to the same extent as nitrogen, he said.

Having a good canola crop this year has helped sharpen attention on fertilizer, he said.

“Everybody is doing their best to get those nutrients back into the system before spring seeding.”

In Saskatchewan, it’s a similar story, with some key twists.

According to Todd Lewis, president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, prices are down but he’s not certain it will mean more fertilizer will be applied than usual.

Cheap prices for fertilizer don’t mean as much when you don’t have the moisture to go along with it, he noted.

“We were so dry this year,” he said, referring in particular to southern Saskatchewan.

Heading closer to springtime, he expects commodity prices will influence whether additional applications will be made or not.

“If canola is strong in price in the spring, guys may put on a touch more,” he said.

— Dave Sims writes for Commodity News Service Canada, a Glacier FarmMedia company specializing in grain and commodity market reporting. Follow CNS Canada at @CNSCanada on Twitter.