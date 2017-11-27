Ontario vegetable grower to lead NFU

An eastern Ontario vegetable grower and women’s leader with the National Farmers Union since 2014 has been picked as the Canada-wide organization’s new chief.

Coral Sproule, who operates a CSA (community-supported agriculture) vegetable farm at Perth, Ont. was elected NFU president at the organization’s convention last week in Ottawa, replacing Jan Slomp of Courtenay, B.C.

Slomp, who had been the group’s president since 2013, remains on the group’s executive for the coming year, having been elected at the convention as NFU first vice-president for policy.

Sproule is no stranger to the group’s executive, having been acclaimed in 2014, 2015 and 2016 as the NFU women’s president, and previously acclaimed as second vice-president for operations.

Katie Ward of Woodlawn, Ont. replaced Sproule by acclamation as NFU women’s president, and Stuart Oke of St-Andre-Avellin, Que., was elected as youth president.

Also on the NFU executive this year are Cam Goff of Hanley, Sask., as second vice-president for operations, Shannon Jones of River Hebert, N.S., as women’s vice-president and Martha Reczek of Chilliwack, B.C. as youth vice-president. — AGCanada.com Network