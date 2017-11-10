Record weekly canola exports reported

Winnipeg | CNS Canada – Canada exported the most canola in a single week ever during the week ended November 5, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission report.

The CGC pegged weekly canola exports at 470,200 tonnes of canola during the reporting period. That compares with average weekly exports over the past year of 210,000 tonnes, and would mark the largest one-week export total in data going back ten years.

The large exports caused total visible supplies in the commercial pipeline to decline to 1.3 million tonnes, from 1.5 million the previous week, despite solid farmer deliveries of 401,100 tonnes. Visible supplies were at their lowest level since mid-September.

Canadian wheat exports during the week of 315,900 tonnes, were down from the 336,100 tonnes exported the previous week and compare with the average weekly wheat exports over the past year of roughly 360,000 tonnes.