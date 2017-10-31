Seed Hawk to take parent firm’s name

For Saskatchewan seeding, planting and tillage equipment maker Seed Hawk, the company name is changing but the brand remains the same.

Seed Hawk, which has been 100 per cent owned by Swedish equipment manufacturer Vaderstad since 2013, has been renamed Vaderstad Industries effective Tuesday.

The two companies said the name change “reflects the fuller integration of the Seed Hawk brand within the Vederstad Group, bringing precision and quality together.”

The change was telegraphed earlier this year when Seed Hawk adopted red paint for all its seeding systems, in line with Vaderstad’s colours.

However, Vaderstad Industries CEO Nigel Jones said in a release, “the Seed Hawk seeder will continue to be sold under the same equipment name and by the same local people our customers know and trust.”

Jones was named Seed Hawk’s new CEO on Tuesday last week, having served as its vice-president of operations for three years and as vice-president of research and development since late last year.

As CEO, Jones replaces Birgitta Ewerlof, who had been on the job since May, having relocated to Saskatchewan from her post as Vaderstad’s acting interim manager of components in Sweden.

Seed Hawk was founded at Langbank, Sask. in 1992 by brothers Pat and Norbert Beaujot with Brian Kent and Brian Dean. Norbert Beaujot went on to set up SeedMaster, a separate company, in 2002.

Seed Hawk first partnered with Vaderstad in 2006 when the Swedish company sought out a manufacturer to help develop a large-scale seeder for markets in Eastern Europe.

“The joining of our businesses will positively impact the advancement and availability of our equipment for farmers in North America and around the world,” Jones said Tuesday. — AGCanada.com Network