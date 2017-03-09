Sideways canola futures well above chart support

CNS Canada — Canola remains stuck in a sideways trading range well above major chart support, despite losses in the U.S. soy complex.

The May soybean contract at the Chicago Board of Trade fell sharply below the 200-day moving average of US$10.20 per bushel on Thursday, as that market had a bearish reaction to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly supply/demand estimates.

Meanwhile, canola is showing relative strength, with ICE Futures Canada’s May canola contract, at $526.50, still well above its own 200-day moving average of $508.10 per tonne.

The 50- ($521.10) and 100-day ($523.50) moving averages are also below current levels, marking some possible nearby downside targets.

On the other side, the May contract sees solid resistance at the $530 to $540 per tonne area, having failed to see much follow-through buying interest on every previous test around those levels.

— Phil Franz-Warkentin writes for Commodity News Service Canada, a Winnipeg company specializing in grain and commodity market reporting.