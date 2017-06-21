Tyson to test new method to stun chickens

Chicago | Reuters — Tyson Foods will test a new way to render chickens unconscious before slaughter, the company said Wednesday, in the latest sign that heightened concerns about animal welfare are affecting U.S. meat processors.

Within the next year, Tyson, the biggest U.S. chicken company, will launch a pilot program at two processing plants to use gas instead of electricity to stun birds before they are killed.

Poultry companies render birds unconscious prior to slaughter so they do not feel pain and have increasingly explored gas as a potentially more humane option. Consumers and some restaurants have also called for more humane practices.

Tyson’s program “is a very significant step forward for us in understanding if this is scalable,” Justin Whitmore, chief sustainability officer, said in an interview.

The project is part of a broader shift in production practices in the U.S. poultry industry, in which companies have also backed away from antibiotics due to health concerns. Such changes generally increase production costs.

Tyson also announced a new video monitoring system to ensure live chickens are handled properly, after saying last year that it had not done enough to stop the mistreatment of animals.

Whitmore declined to discuss costs of Tyson’s gas stunning project.

In January, U.S. chicken processor Pilgrim’s Pride touted GNP Company’s use of gas stunning when it paid US$350 million to buy the smaller rival.

In GNP’s system, birds were lowered into a sealed tunnel in specially designed modules where the amount of carbon dioxide gradually rose to 70 per cent from five per cent, according to the company. In minutes, the birds passed out as carbon dioxide displaced oxygen in the air.

With gas stunning, chickens are unconscious when they are shackled for slaughter. Some companies view this as more humane than stunning them afterward with electricity.

Perdue Farms, another rival, is retrofitting a Delaware plant to stun chickens with gas, instead of electricity, and expects it to be operational by year’s end, spokeswoman Andrea Staub said. The company has a goal to eventually use the method at all processing facilities.

Panera Bread, food service company Sodexo and Hormel Foods’ Applegate brand have each said they want to buy chicken from U.S. birds rendered unconscious by a multi-step gas stunning process by 2024.

McDonald’s is evaluating the method, spokeswoman Becca Hary said, after failing in 2009 to find conclusive evidence that it was better for birds.

— Tom Polansek reports on agriculture and agribusiness for Reuters from Chicago.