Western Prairies stay on warming track

Temperatures at the western end of the Prairies continued progressively warmer Wednesday, as highs reached +15 C around Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge, +11 C around Swift Current and +9 C in much of the Peace region but hit just +1 C around Brandon, Estevan and Melfort and -1 to -3 C around Winnipeg.

Lows on Wednesday dropped to -19 C in far eastern Manitoba, -13 C around Brandon, Portage la Prairie and Dauphin, -9 C around Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Melville and Deloraine, -1 C around Edmonton, Swift Current and in much of the Peace, and +4 C around Calgary and Lethbridge.

