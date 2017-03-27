Yorkton, Sask. oat plant moves on major expansion

U.S. processing firm Grain Millers Inc. is pressing ahead on the second phase of a previously announced expansion at its Yorkton, Sask. oat processing plant.

The company on Friday announced the “initiation” of the second phase of the expansion, which overall is expected to cost $100 million and boost the plant’s annual output by 80,000 tonnes of oat products.

The plant, which today includes storage capacity for over 13,000 tonnes of oats, has undergone multiple expansions since Grain Millers bought what was then known as Popowich Milling in 2001.

The latest expansion, when completed, is expected to create about 25 jobs at the plant, which produces conventional, organic and gluten-free oat products such as rolled oats, instant oatmeal and oat bran.

Grain Millers said it expects the new milling capacity to come on line late next year.

“Yorkton is in the heart of oat country and, with the skilled workforce we have here, it is a great location for us to continue growing our milling business,” Terry Tyson, director of grain procurement for Grain Millers Canada, said in a company release.

“Our team is experienced, motivated and ready to build upon a competitive and proven infrastructure.”

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, in the company’s release, noted the expansion is also expected to provide 110 construction and engineering jobs during the build.

The Yorkton oat plant is one of three in the company’s grain division, also including facilities at Eugene, Oregon and St. Ansgar, Iowa. — AGCanada.com Network