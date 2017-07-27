Canadian egg production has risen 4.4 per cent in the past year, according to data released today by Statistics Canada.

Canadian egg producers generated 64.5 million dozen eggs from May 2016 to May this year, said StatsCan.

Placement of hatchery chicks on farms rose four percent to 65.5 million birds from June 2016 to June 2017 and stocks of frozen poultry in storage decreased 9.3 per cent to 86,453 tonnes, from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2017.

Manitoba produced 6.196 million dozen eggs in the May-to-May period, valued at C$10.641 million, compared to 3.084 million dozen (C$5.559 million) for Saskatchewan and Alberta produced 5.668 million dozen valued at C$10.574 million.